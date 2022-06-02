Dalal Street veteran Vijay Kedia’s stock investment principle: SMILE

Kedia, who doesn’t usually invest in large-caps, is keeping some of his liquidity in these stocks. “I’m looking for an interesting story in small and mid-cap spaces, and if I find some opportunity tomorrow, I will immediately switch," he said. One stock idea, he says, that worked over the past year is Tejas Networks, and one that didn’t was Ambika Cotton Mills. Still, the past one year has been underwhelming for Kedia, as his equity holding hasn’t witnessed any appreciation since May 2021. “I don’t look at returns on an yearly basis. My stocks have seen good appreciation. Some stocks that I bought in 2020 are up 10 times. But since last May, due to market conditions, the stocks have been trading flat," Kedia said.

