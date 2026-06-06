Data analyst turns to Reddit for advice as ₹36 lakh p.a. offer in Mumbai pays less in-hand than ₹25 lpa Gurugram job

A data analyst based in Gurugram, has sought advice from netizens on Reddit after he received a job offer for ₹36 lakh per annum salary in Mumbai, which gives him less in-hand pay compared to his current ₹25 lakh p.a. job.
The Redditor shared details in a post titled ‘My 36 LPA offer gives less in-hand than my 25 LPA job’, tagged under ‘Suggestions’.
“I currently live in Gurgaon. I have around 5.8 YOE in Analytics and Data Science, and my current CTC is ₹25.25 LPA which is fully fixed — so I get ₹1.72L per month in-hand (after deductions for Tax, PF, NPS, and food coupons),” they laid out.
About the new offer, they wrote, “I got a new job opportunity at a Mumbai-based company and would have to relocate. The offer is ₹36 LPA, but here comes the interesting part: ₹30 LPA fixed + ₹6 LPA variable (it's their policy and they're not willing to change this)”.
They detailed that the company also has a mandatory 12% provident fund (PF) contribution rule, which is also non-negotiable per policy. “I did the in-hand calculation based on ₹30 LPA (since the ₹6L variable will only be credited at year-end), and it's coming out to ₹1.68L/month (after yearly tax and PF deductions). So, my monthly in-hand at ₹36 LPA is actually lower than what I'm currently getting at ₹25 LPA,” the user explained.
While their current designation is Senior Analyst, Business Intelligence, the user added that their new designation will be Senior Data Scientist-Gen AI, and asked fellow Redditors for advice on the following:
The top comment was a netizen advising the OP to take the job and use the higher CTC to make a good switch down the line. “Find out what is the average variable payout in the company. Considering 75%, you'll get ~3L at one shot end of year, which will put your average in-hand to 1.95L approx. On top, you'll get additional PF. If 100% payout, you'll get over 2L on average. Also, it'll help your next jump. Assuming you are at 36L CTC, you can easily ask for 45LPA plus in your next switch. It won't be possible if on paper your salary is 25 LPA regardless of how good in-hand is. So, if you're young, definitely worth it,” the commentor wrote.
There were however a number of comments noting that housing requirements in Mumbai could alone make the higher CTC worthless. One user wrote: “Not worth it in Mumbai. The rent will eat up your salary. You'll most likely have to take a flat far from your office, and the commute will be a pain in the ass.”
Another shared, “Dont move to Mumbai if salary is same. Lifestyle and savings will take a big hit. Have experienced this.” and another user cautioned, “Mumbai rent is very high and you need a car in Monsoon everything else is hell, wouldn't recommend.”
There were also some who took the middle road, noting that PF or in-hand, the money belonged to OP regardless.
One user wrote, “In hand difference is small, and you’re not even counting the 6LPA variable in that. Anyway you must be saving 50% of your current in hand at least (if not you should), so it seems fine, also PF contribution is larger which is good. Also the new Senior Data Scientist GenAI title would help you more in the future. I’d suggest go with the new offer, provided you are okay to relocate. Also ask them if some relocation benefit can be provided. Only thing to consider is whether you are okay with Mumbai cost of living, it’ll definitely be way more than you are used to in Gurgaon.”
Another added, “Take the job. PF is your money only. Higher base would help your career in the long term. You can always switch to a different company/location later. Just make sure bonus payout is consistent and company culture is good.”
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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