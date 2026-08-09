Data centre boom to drive housing demand, create over 4.33 lakh ecosystem jobs by 2030, finds report

Rapidly expanding data centre ecosystem in India will significantly drive demand for residential real estate and reshape urban corridors over the coming years, research by proptech company Square Yards found.
The proposed data centre expansion of 9,030 MW could potentially generate some 4.33 lakh ecosystem jobs and create demand for an estimated 195 million square foot (sqft) of housing by 2030, as per the report.
Vivek Agarwal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Ofﬁcer, Square Yards, in the release noted that India's real estate growth has for decades, been shaped by highways, industrial corridors, airports and IT parks; and data centers now represent the next evolution of that story.
The report dubbed the long-term impact of data centres on ecosystem as “The Doughnut Effect”, adding that long-term impact could extend well beyond technology and act as catalysts for housing demand, infrastructure investment and urban expansion across emerging growth corridors.
According to the report, the strongest residential impact is unlikely to emerge within the data centre campuses themselves. It instead identified a 5-15 km 'Golden Ring' surrounding major facilities where infrastructure upgrades, mixed-use developments, residential townships, retail centers and civic amenities are expected to ﬂourish.
As these supporting ecosystems mature, they create sustained housing demand driven by ancillary employment and economic activity rather than direct workforce concentration, the report added. Check illustration below for expected affects:
The report further noted that while India currently generates nearly 20% of the world's digital data, it accounts for only 4% of global data centre capacity — which means there is “substantial headroom for infrastructure expansion”.
With artiﬁcial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and enterprise digitisation accelerating investments, India's installed data centre capacity is expected to grow signiﬁcantly over the coming years, bringing with it a new wave of infrastructure-led real estate development, it added.
Among the major beneﬁciaries expected to witness increasing residential activity as digital infrastructure investments accelerate alongside improvements in transport, utilities and commercial ecosystems, include:
The data centre expansion is also expected to generate close to 4.33 lakh ecosystem jobs across the major metros.
“While these facilities (data centres) themselves employ relatively few people, they attract the critical infrastructure that enables long-term urban development. Investments in power, ﬁber connectivity and logistics create conﬁdence for businesses, developers and institutions, eventually driving residential and commercial growth around these emerging digital corridors. We believe data centers will increasingly serve as infrastructure anchors that redeﬁne how cities expand in the coming years,” Agarwal added.
Check illustration below for city-wise likely impact:
According to Sunita Mishra, Vice President – Research & Insights at Square Yards, data centres in India are expected to not only drive but shape the future of residential developments across the country. “This growth will not be restricted to mega cities only. We expect Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to beneﬁt from this grand opportunity equally,” Mishra added.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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