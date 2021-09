Investments in mutual funds are generally managed by asset management companies (AMCs). These companies provide a year-end detailed report of the transactions that have been entered by a person along with summary of the capital gain or loss incurred by that unitholder. Even though one can rely on the data provided by these fund managers, but calculations carried out by them to arrive at the figures of gain or loss incurred should be thoroughly verified before filing the return of income. One must check whether provisions related to grandfathering, indexation, etc., have been correctly applied or not. This practice also prevails across industry.

