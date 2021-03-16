Daughter will be liable to pay LTCG tax if gifted shares are sold after a year

LTCG from sale of listed shares is calculated as the difference between net sale consideration (actual sale consideration less brokerage and incidental expenses) and the prescribed cost of acquisition. Since the shares were transferred to your daughter via gift/inheritance, the actual cost of acquisition for your daughter will be the cost to the original owner. As the shares were acquired prior to 1 April 2001, the cost of these shares can be substituted with the fair market value (FMV) as on 1 April 2001, at the option of the assessee. Further, the cost for the purpose of computation of LTCG from sale of listed shares shall be the highest listed price as on 31 January 2018 (in place of the cost referred to above), provided the listed price as on such date, is lesser than the sale value. However, where the sale value is less than the listed price, the cost for the purpose of computation of LTCG, shall be sale value or cost referred to above, whichever is higher.

