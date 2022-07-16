DBS Bank hikes FD rates by 20-150 bps. Check new interest rates here

A senior citizen will now earn a 6.75% interest rate on tenures from 3 years to 10 years - a hike of 25 basis points from 6.50%. The interest rate is also increased by 25 basis points to 6.25% on 376 days to less than 2 years tenure from 6%. Further, the rate has been hiked by 20 basis points to 6.50% from 6.30% on tenure 2 years 6 months to less than 3 years, while the rate is raised by 40 basis points on 2 years to less than 2 years 6 months to 6.50% from 6.10%. A hike of 35 basis points is given on 1 year to 375 days tenure to 6.15% from 5.80%.

