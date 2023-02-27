DBS Bank hikes FD rates by up to 100 bps and offers up to 8% on this tenor
- The interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore have been raised at DBS Bank India.
The interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore have been raised at DBS Bank India. The bank raised its interest rates by 100 bps on a variety of tenors ranging from 601 days to 3 years in response to the announcement made on 23rd February 2023. DBS Bank offers interest rates ranging from 2.50% to 6.50% for the general public and from 5.25% to 7.00% for elderly persons. With effect from 23rd February, DBS Bank will provide a maximum interest rate of 8% for senior citizens and 7.50% for non-senior citizens on deposits with maturities of 2 years 6 months 1 day & less than 3 years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×