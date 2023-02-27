Home / Money / Personal Finance /  DBS Bank hikes FD rates by up to 100 bps and offers up to 8% on this tenor
Back

The interest rates on fixed deposits under 2 crore have been raised at DBS Bank India. The bank raised its interest rates by 100 bps on a variety of tenors ranging from 601 days to 3 years in response to the announcement made on 23rd February 2023. DBS Bank offers interest rates ranging from 2.50% to 6.50% for the general public and from 5.25% to 7.00% for elderly persons. With effect from 23rd February, DBS Bank will provide a maximum interest rate of 8% for senior citizens and 7.50% for non-senior citizens on deposits with maturities of 2 years 6 months 1 day & less than 3 years.

DBS Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 2.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days, while DBS Bank India will continue to offer an interest rate of 2.75% on deposits maturing in 8 days and up to 60 days. The interest rates offered by DBS Bank India will continue at 3.25 percent for deposits held for 61 days and at 3 percent for deposits held for 62 days and beyond.

Deposits that mature in 181 days to less than a year will continue to earn 4.75% interest, while those that mature in a year and up to 375 days will continue to earn 6.25% interest. On fixed deposits maturing in 376 days to 600 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 7.25% but on those maturing in 601 days to less than 2 years & 6 months, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 75 bps from 6.50% to 7.25%.

DBS Bank FD Rates
View Full Image
DBS Bank FD Rates (dbs.com)

DBS Bank India has added a new tenor of 2 years & 6 months only on which it is promising an interest rate of 7.25% for the general public and 7.75% for senior citizens. On fixed deposits maturing in 2 years 6 months 1 day & less than 3 years, the bank has hiked interest rates by 100 bps from 6.50% to 7.50%. Deposits maturing in 3 years to 5 years and above will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.50%.

For fixed deposit tenors of 181 days to 5 years and above, senior citizens will get an additional interest rate of 50 bps, or 0.50% over and above the standard rates. Furthermore, DICGC insurance up to 5 lakhs covers your deposits at DBS Bank. Customers with digiSavings accounts are eligible to open term deposits at DBS Bank with a minimum investment of Rs. 5,000 for a fixed deposit and Rs. 100 for a recurring deposit account. The bank holds "AA-" and "Aa1," two of the highest credit ratings in the world. DBS is a well-known financial services provider in Asia with more than 280 sites distributed across 18 countries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x