DBS Bank hikes FD rates by up to 100 bps and offers up to 8% on this tenor

For fixed deposit tenors of 181 days to 5 years and above, senior citizens will get an additional interest rate of 50 bps, or 0.50% over and above the standard rates. Furthermore, DICGC insurance up to ₹5 lakhs covers your deposits at DBS Bank. Customers with digiSavings accounts are eligible to open term deposits at DBS Bank with a minimum investment of Rs. 5,000 for a fixed deposit and Rs. 100 for a recurring deposit account. The bank holds "AA-" and "Aa1," two of the highest credit ratings in the world. DBS is a well-known financial services provider in Asia with more than 280 sites distributed across 18 countries.