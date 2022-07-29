With more than 280 branches across 18 countries, DBS Bank is a major provider of financial services in Asia. It recently increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the lender's official website, the new or updated interest rates are effective as of July 28, 2022. As a result of the revision, the bank increased the interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 50 basis points (bps) on deposits of 1 to 3 years. In accordance with the revised, the bank is now offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 5 years and more that range from 2.50 per cent to 6.25 per cent for the general public and 3 per cent to 6.75 per cent for senior citizens.

DBS Bank FD Rates

The bank will now give an interest rate of 2.75 per cent on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 60 days, and 3.00 per cent on term deposits maturing in 61 days and up to 180 days, according to DBS Bank. Deposits at DBS Bank that mature in 181 days and up to a year will still earn an interest rate of 4.75 per cent, but deposits that mature in a year and up to 375 days will now earn an interest rate of 5.75 per cent, up from 5.65 per cent—a 10 basis points increase.

On deposits maturing in 376 days to less than two years, DBS Bank will now give an interest rate of 6%, up from 5.75% earlier, a hike of 25 bps. The interest rate on deposits maturing in 2 years and up to 3 years has increased by 50 basis points to 6.50 per cent, which was earlier 6%, while the interest rate on deposits maturing in 3 years to 5 years and above has remained constant at 6.25 per cent. For tenors of more than six months, senior citizens will continue to get an additional 50 basis points over and above the regular interest rate.

View Full Image DBS Bank FD Rates (dbs.com)

DBS Bank has mentioned on its website that “Simple Interest rate will be paid on fixed deposits below 6 months. For fixed deposits of 6 months or above, interest will be compounded quarterly."