DBS Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check the latest rates here

With more than 280 branches across 18 countries, DBS Bank is a major provider of financial services in Asia. It recently increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the lender's official website, the new or updated interest rates are effective as of July 28, 2022. As a result of the revision, the bank increased the interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 50 basis points (bps) on deposits of 1 to 3 years. In accordance with the revised, the bank is now offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 5 years and more that range from 2.50 per cent to 6.25 per cent for the general public and 3 per cent to 6.75 per cent for senior citizens.

