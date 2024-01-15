Women in Finance: 47% of female Indian earners in metros take independent financial decisions, says survey
The initial report of the DBS Bank India-CRISIL survey, one of three releases, indicates that concerning investments, the majority of women in urban areas typically gravitate towards conservative choices such as fixed deposits and savings accounts.
On January 15, 2024, DBS Bank India, in collaboration with CRISIL, released a report underscoring the significant involvement of 98 percent of employed and self-employed women in India in the process of making long-term family decisions.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message