DBS Bank India hikes FD rates offers up to 7.25% on 376 to 600 days tenor
- DBS Bank India has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
DBS Bank India has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on February 1st, 2023. Following the modification, the bank is offering interest rates for the general public of 2.50% to 6.50% and for senior citizens of 5.25% to 7.00%. DBS Bank will now provide a maximum interest rate of 7.75% for elderly people and 7.25% for non-senior citizens on deposit tenors of 376 days to 600 days.
