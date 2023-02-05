DBS Bank India hikes FD rates offers up to 7.25% on 376 to 600 days tenor

DBS Bank FD Rates

The bank is now providing an interest rate of 2.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days and is now promising an interest rate of 2.75% on deposits maturing in 8 days and up to 60 days. A deposit tenor of 61 days will now earn interest at a rate of 3.25% from DBS Bank, while a deposit tenor of 62 days and up to 180 days will earn interest at a rate of 3.00%. Deposits maturing in the next 181 days to less than a year will earn interest at a rate of 4.75%, while those maturing in the next 365 days to a year will now earn interest at a rate of 6.25%.