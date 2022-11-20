DBS Bank revises interest rates on FD, offers up to 7.75% on a tenor of 600 days2 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 02:30 PM IST
The interest rate on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore has been revised thanks to DBS Bank. The updated or fresh interest rates are in effect as of November 18, 2022, according to the lender's official website. Following the change, the bank is currently offering interest rates on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 5 years or more that range from 2.50% to 6.50% for the general public and 2.50% to 7.00% for senior citizens. A maximum standard interest rate of 7.25% and 7.75% for elderly people will now apply to deposits that mature in 600 days. As a result of the change, Digibank by DBS now provides the fixed deposit interest rates shown below.