DBS Bank revises interest rates on FD, offers up to 7.75% on a tenor of 600 days

DBS Bank FD Rates

On FDs maturing in 7 days, the bank offers an interest rate of 2.50% and on those maturing in 8 days & up to 60 days, DBS Bank offers an interest rate of 2.75%. DBS Bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.00% on FDs maturing in 61 days & up to 180 days and an interest rate of 4.75% on those maturing in 181 days to less than 1 year. Deposits maturing in 1 year to 375 days will now fetch an interest rate of 6.25% and those maturing in 376 days to 599 days will now fetch an interest rate of 6.50%. On FDs maturing in 600 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 7.25% and on those maturing in 601 days to 5 years and above, DBS Bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.50%.