DBS Bank revises interest rates on retail fixed deposits: Now get up to 6.50%2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 08:25 PM IST
- Interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore have been raised by DBS Bank.
Interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore have been raised by DBS Bank. The lender's official website states that the revised or new interest rates are in effect as of October 18, 2022. The bank currently offers standard interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 5 years or longer that range from 2.50 per cent to 6.25 per cent in compliance with the modified. DBS Bank will now give a maximum interest rate of 6.50% to the general public and 7% to senior citizens on deposits due in 541 days to less than 3 years.