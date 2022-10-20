DBS Bank revises interest rates on retail fixed deposits: Now get up to 6.50%

DBS Bank FD Rates

The bank now offers an interest rate of 2.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days, while DBS Bank also offers an interest rate of 2.75% on deposits maturing in 8 days and up to 60 days. Deposits with maturities between 61 and 180 days will now earn interest at a rate of 3.00%, while deposits with maturities between 181 and one year will now pay interest at a rate of 4.75%. The interest rate being offered by DBS Bank is now 6.00% for deposits maturing in one year to 375 days and 6.25% for deposits maturing in 376 days to 540 days. On fixed deposits maturing in 541 days to less than 3 years, the bank will offer a maximum interest rate of 6.50% and on those maturing in 3 years and above DBS Bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.25%.