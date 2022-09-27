DBS Bank revises savings account interest rates. Check latest rates here

Private banker, DBS Bank has revised its savings account interest rates. The bank is offering from 3.25% to 5% rates on saving account balances from up to ₹1 lakh to above ₹5 crore. The new rates have come into effect from September 26. The interest rate is calculated on the daily available balance or as required by the regulator or as a result of the banks' own decision.

