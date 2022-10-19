DCB Bank hikes FD interest rates by up to 40 bps: Now get inflation beating returns up to 7.50%2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 04:27 PM IST
The private sector lender DCB Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on October 17, 2022. After the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in more than 700 days to 60 months by up to 50 basis points. As a result, the general public can now earn up to 7.50%, which is significantly more than the current inflation rate of 7.41% in September 2022.