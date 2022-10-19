The private sector lender DCB Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on October 17, 2022. After the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in more than 700 days to 60 months by up to 50 basis points. As a result, the general public can now earn up to 7.50%, which is significantly more than the current inflation rate of 7.41% in September 2022.

DCB Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 3.75% on deposits maturing in the next 7 days to 90 days, and DCB Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.50% on deposits maturing in the next 91 days to less than 6 months. The interest rate on deposits that mature in 6 months to less than 12 months will remain at 5.70%, while the interest rate on term deposits that mature in 12 months to less than 15 months will remain at 6.10%.

On deposits maturing in 15 months to less than 700 days, DCB Bank will continue to provide an interest rate of 6.75%, and on deposits maturing in 700 days, a rate of 7.10%. The bank will now give an interest rate of 7.50% on deposits maturing in more than 700 days but less than 36 months, up from 7.10% before. DCB Bank will now offer an interest rate of 7.50% on deposits maturing in 36 months, up from 7.10% previously, which is a hike of 40 bps.

On deposits maturing in more than 36 months to 60 months, DCB Bank increased its interest rate by 25 basis points, from 7% to 7.25%. On deposits maturing in more than 60 months to 120 months, the bank will continue to provide a 7.00% interest rate.

View Full Image DCB Bank FD Rates (dcbbank.com)

Additionally, Suraksha Fixed Deposit (FD), which has a term of three years and a high-interest rate of 7.10% per year, has recently been reintroduced by DCB Bank. This FD also comes with complimentary life insurance coverage of up to Rs. 10 lakh. The 36-month term life insurance policy offered by DCB Suraksha FD is effective from the age of 18 until the depositor turns 55.