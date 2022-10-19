DCB Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 3.75% on deposits maturing in the next 7 days to 90 days, and DCB Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.50% on deposits maturing in the next 91 days to less than 6 months. The interest rate on deposits that mature in 6 months to less than 12 months will remain at 5.70%, while the interest rate on term deposits that mature in 12 months to less than 15 months will remain at 6.10%.