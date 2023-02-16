DCB Bank hikes FD rates up to 8.50% for senior citizens effective from today
- The private sector lender DCB Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The private sector lender DCB Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. For deposits maturing in 7 days to 120 months, the bank now offers interest rates ranging from 3.75% to 7.60% for non-senior citizens and 4.25% to 8.10% for senior citizens. The general public will henceforth get a maximum interest rate of 7.85% on deposits with tenors of 15 months to less than 18 months, while senior citizens will receive a maximum interest rate of 8.50%. On February 16, 2023, the DCB Bank's most recent FD rates went into effect, according to the bank's official website.
