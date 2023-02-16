DCB Bank hikes FD rates up to 8.50% for senior citizens effective from today

Meanwhile, on February 14, 2023 DCB Bank also announced an interest rate hike on savings accounts. Upon the modification, the bank is now guaranteeing its savings bank deposit customers a maximum return of 7.25%. The revised interest rates are applicable to the resident, NRE, and NRO savings bank accounts, according to the bank's official website. These interest rates, according to DCB Bank, apply to the available incremental amounts that fall within the prescribed amount slabs. Furthermore, daily interest rates will be determined based on the account's end-of-day total balance and will be paid out on a quarterly basis.