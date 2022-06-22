DCB Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of above 18 months

The bank was previously giving an interest rate of 6.50 per cent on deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 36 months but has now been increased by 10 basis points to 6.60 per cent. On the other hand, the bank has maintained its 6.60 per cent interest rate on deposits that mature in 36 to 120 months. Senior citizens will continue to get a 0.50 per cent rate premium on deposits of all maturities, in addition to the standard rate. Elderly residents will get interest rates ranging from 5.30 per cent to 7.10 per cent on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 120 months, whereas DCB Bank now offers a maximum interest rate of 7.10 per cent to elderly folks on deposits maturing in 18 months to 120 months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}