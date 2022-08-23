DCB Bank hikes interest rates on savings accounts: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 09:27 AM IST
- The interest rates on savings accounts have been increased by the private sector lender DCB Bank.
Listen to this article
The interest rates on savings accounts have been increased by the private sector lender DCB Bank. According to the bank's official website, the new interest rates are effective as of August 22, 2022. After the modification, the bank is now committing to a maximum interest rate of 7% on savings accounts, providing customers with returns that outpace inflation.