DCB Bank hikes interest rates on savings accounts: Details inside

DCB Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

For balances in savings accounts below 1 lakh, the bank will now guarantee an interest rate of 2.25%, and for balances in savings accounts between 1 lakh and 2 lakh, the bank will now guarantee an interest rate of 4.00%. Savings account balances between 2 lakh and less than 5 lakh rupees will now earn interest at a rate of 5.00%, while balances between 5 lakh and less than 10 lakh rupees will earn interest at a rate of 6.00%, according to DCB Bank. On savings account balances between 10 lakh and less than 25 lakh, DCB Bank will now pay an interest rate of 6.75%. DCB Bank will now give a maximum interest rate of 7% on savings account balances between 25 lakh and less than 2 crore. Savings accounts with balances between 2 crore and less than 50 crore will now earn interest at a rate of 5.50%, while accounts with balances over 50 crore will now earn interest at a rate of 5.00%.