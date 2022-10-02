DCB Bank hikes interest rates up to 50 bps on retail fixed deposits2 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 03:14 PM IST
- On fixed deposits under ₹2 crore, the private sector lender DCB Bank has increased the interest rate
On fixed deposits under ₹2 crore, the private sector lender DCB Bank has increased the interest rate. The bank's official website states that the new rates are effective from October 1st, 2022. Following the revision, the bank has hiked interest rates up to 50 bps on retail term deposits maturing in 18 months to 120 months. The bank is currently providing fixed deposit interest rates ranging from 4.80% to 7.00% for deposits with maturities of 7 days to 120 months. The bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 7.10% on fixed deposits that mature in 700 days to 36 months, respectively.