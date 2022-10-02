DCB Bank hikes interest rates up to 50 bps on retail fixed deposits

DCB Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 90 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.80% and on term deposits maturing in 91 days to less than 6 months, DCB Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.50%. Fixed deposits maturing in 6 months to less than 12 months will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.70% and term deposits maturing in 12 months will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.10%. DCB Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.75% and 6.75% on deposits maturing in more than 12 months to less than 15 months and 15 months to less than 18 months, respectively. On fixed deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 700 days DCB Bank has hiked the interest rate from 6.60% to 6.75% a hike of 15 bps and on deposits maturing in 700 days to 36 months the bank has hiked the interest rate by 50 bps from 6.60% to 7.10%. Deposits that mature in More than 36 months to 120 months will now fetch an interest rate of 7.00% which was earlier 6.60% a hike of 40 bps.