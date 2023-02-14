DCB Bank hikes savings account interest rates up to 7.25% effective from today
- The private sector lender DCB Bank has hiked interest rates on savings accounts.
The private sector lender DCB Bank has hiked interest rates on savings accounts. Following the revision, the bank is now promising a maximum return of 7.25% to its savings bank deposits customers. As per the official website of the bank, the new interest rates are applicable on Resident, NRE and NRO savings bank accounts and with effect from February 14, 2023, the new savings account interest rates of DCB Bank are in force.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×