DCB Bank hikes savings account interest rates up to 7.25% effective from today

DCB Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

On balances up to ₹1 lakh in the account, the bank is now promising an interest rate of 2.25% and on balances above ₹1 lakh to less than ₹2 lakh in the account, DCB Bank will offer an interest rate of 4.00% to the customers. On balances from ₹2 lakh to less than ₹5 lakh in the account, savings account customers will get an interest rate of 5.00% and on balances from ₹5 lakh to less than ₹10 lakh in the account, they will get an interest rate of 6.00%.