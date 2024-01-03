DCB Bank's Happy Savings Account rewards you with up to 7,500 cashback on UPI

DCB Bank recently launched its newest product, the “DCB Happy Savings Account". This groundbreaking account aims to transform the banking experience, providing customers with both convenience and rewarding features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, account holders can relish cashback incentives on qualifying UPI debit transactions within India. The potential rewards can reach up to ₹7,500 per financial year for eligible UPI transactions. Given the widespread use of UPI transactions, engaging more with the DCB Happy Savings Account translates to increased opportunities for earning cashback rewards. The minimum UPI transaction amount required is only ₹500.

Sustaining the joy requires account holders to uphold an average quarterly balance of ₹25,000 in their DCB Happy Savings Account. The table provided below outlines the key features of the scheme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Average account balance in a Quarter Minimum transaction amount forcashback eligibility Maximum eligible UPI transactions per month Cashback per transaction Maximum cashback amount permitted per month (in Rs) (in Rs) (in Rs) (in Rs) 25,000 500 5 10 50 50,000 500 10 15 150 1,00,000 500 15 20 300 2,00,000 500 25 25 625

Alongside the attractive cashback rewards, the DCB Happy Savings Account provides a range of advantages, such as unrestricted free access to all DCB Bank ATMs in India, complimentary and limitless usage of online RTGS, NEFT, and IMPS services, as well as access to DCB Personal Internet Banking and the DCB Mobile Banking App.

“We are excited to introduce the DCB Happy Savings Account, a product that offers the best of both worlds—exciting cashback rewards and a seamless banking experience. We believe this account will empower our customers to make the most of their everyday banking, with the potential to earn significant cashback while maintaining the required average quarterly balance. This is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and rewarding banking solutions to our valued customers," said Praveen Kutty, Head of Retail & Agri Banking, DCB Bank.

The DCB Happy Savings Account requires a minimum average quarterly balance (AQB) of ₹10,000. To qualify for cashback rewards, account holders need to sustain an AQB of ₹25,000. Cashback for a given quarter will be deposited into the customers’ accounts in the initial month of the subsequent quarter, capped at a maximum of ₹625 per month and ₹7,500 per year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This enticing cashback promotion is open to both new customers and existing accountholders who opt to transfer their account(s) from any other savings bank account to the DCB Happy Savings Account.

