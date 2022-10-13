The Suraksha Fixed Deposit (FD) from DCB Bank, a private sector lender, has been relaunched. This FD offers higher interest rates and free insurance as well as other benefits. This festive season, DCB Bank reintroduced this special type of FD that has a tenure of 3 years and offers an excellent mix of savings and safety for depositors as well as their dependents or loved ones.

Another attractive option is a regular Fixed Deposit without Suraksha insurance. For fixed deposits of 700 days or three years, the bank provides an attractive 7.10% annual interest rate, which yields 7.49% pa or 7.84% p.a, respectively. Elderly individuals earn 7.60% annually over the same time period, and the yields are 8.05% and 8.45% annually, respectively. For a fixed deposit with a longer period of five years, the annualised return is 7% per year, for which the annualised yield is 8.43% p.a. Elderly individuals earn 7.50% annually, which represents an annualised yield of 9.14%.

DCB Bank Suraksha Fixed Deposit (FD)

Two distinguishing characteristics of DCB Suraksha make it a wise and "surakshit" investment. In addition, it gives free life insurance coverage up to Rs. 10 lakh if the value of the Suraksha FD is more than Rs. 10 lakh. Furthermore, it offers a high interest rate of 7.10% p.a. on a three-year deposit. The insurance premium is not payable by the DCB Suraksha FD customer. Additionally, there is no need for a medical evaluation in order to benefit from life insurance coverage.

View Full Image DCB Bank FD Rates (dcbbank.com)

Key features of Suraksha Fixed Deposit (FD) as per DCB Bank

1. Attractive interest rate for fixed deposit

2. DCB Suraksha FD offers life insurance cover with a term of 36 months

3. Maximum life insurance cover up to INR 10 Lakh across all DCB Suraksha Fixed Deposits in the name of the primary applicant

4. The insurance cover is valid from 18 years of age till the depositor turns 55

5. Prospective depositors can invest in the FD by providing PAN, nomination, and email ID.

The DCB NRI Suraksha Fixed Deposit also offers NRIs with attractive returns and free life insurance based on the fixed deposit amount. DCB NRI Suraksha Fixed Deposits are available in Non Resident External (NRE), Non Resident Ordinary (NRO) in Indian Rupees. NRIs may use any of the following foreign currencies to make their DCB NRI Suraksha FCNR Deposit: USD, AUD, CAD, EURO, or GBP. Considering the outstanding customer record of DCB Suraksha FD, its reintroduction is a fantastic investment option for individuals who value safety and higher returns.