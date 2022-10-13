DCB Bank reintroduces Suraksha Fixed Deposit as a festive treat for customers2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 04:43 PM IST
The Suraksha Fixed Deposit (FD) from DCB Bank, a private sector lender, has been relaunched. This FD offers higher interest rates and free insurance as well as other benefits. This festive season, DCB Bank reintroduced this special type of FD that has a tenure of 3 years and offers an excellent mix of savings and safety for depositors as well as their dependents or loved ones.