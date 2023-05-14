DCB Bank revises interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits (FDs), now earn as high as 8%4 min read . Updated: 14 May 2023, 02:36 PM IST
DCB Bank has hiked its interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
DCB Bank has hiked its interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, savings account holders can now earn up to 8.00% interest rates whereas, on fixed deposits, non-senior citizens can earn as high as 8.00% whereas senior citizens can earn up to 8.50% as a result of the modification. According to the DCB Bank's official website, the higher interest rates took effect on May 8th, 2023.
