DCB Bank revises interest rates on these fixed deposits: Details inside

The bank also changed the interest rate for single deposits of INR 2 Cr to less than INR 5 Cr on August 22, 2022. The bank will now provide an interest rate of 3.00% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 14 days, and 3.25% on fixed deposits maturing in 5 to 30 days. Fixed deposits with maturities between 31 and 45 days will now pay interest at a rate of 3.50%, while term deposits with maturities between 46 and 60 days will now earn interest at a rate of 3.75%. A new interest rate of 4.10% will be offered on fixed deposits by DCB Bank that matures in 61 days to 89 days, and a new interest rate of 5.00% will be offered on term deposits that mature in 90 days. On fixed deposits maturing in 91 days to less than 6 months, DCB Bank will now give an interest rate of 5.40%, and on deposits maturing in 6 months to less than 9 months, the bank now promises an interest rate of 6.25%. The bank will now provide an interest rate of 6.55% on fixed deposits with maturities between 9 months to less than 12 months, and 7.00% on term deposits with maturities between 12 months to less than 36 months. The interest rate for deposits maturing in a period longer than 36 months but less than 120 months is now 6.50%.

