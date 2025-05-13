DCB Bank ₹2.5 lakh personal loan: Eligibility, interest rate and application process

DCB Bank continues to provide customised personal loan solutions to help both salaried and self employed borrowers, meet their financial needs. Whether it is for medical expenses, home renovation, travel or other day to day expenses.

To meet the same expectations, a ₹2.5 lakh personal loan from DCB Bank can be availed through a straightforward, simple and transparent process.

Flexible loan amounts and tenure The bank determines interest rates based on the applicant’s creditworthiness and internal policies. While exact rates are not disclosed publicly on the website, they are communicated at the time of application or enquiry.

DCB Bank provides personal loans ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh and even for higher amounts, thus making a ₹2.5 lakh loan comfortably within reach for all applicants subject to them meeting the required eligibility criteria.

Now, the loan tenure for these loans extends up to 60 months, fostering the possibility for flexible repayment based on the borrower’s income, repayment history, credit score and financial goals. The bank decides on interest rates based on the applicants credit profile, creditworthiness and well established internal policies.

DCB Bank personal loan: Applicable interest rates

Loan Amount Interest rate (per annum) ₹ 1 lakh to 5 lakh 13% to 25% ₹ 2.5 lakh ~15% to 18% (typical range)*

Note: This table is for illustrative purposes only. Actual interest rates may vary based on your individual credit profile and DCB Bank’s internal policies. For the most accurate and updated rates, please visit the official DCB Bank website.

How to apply for a DCB personal loan? Customers can apply for a personal loan in three ways:

Online : Visit dcbbank.com and select 'Personal Loan' under the 'Loans' section.

: Visit dcbbank.com and select 'Personal Loan' under the 'Loans' section. Phone Banking : Call 022 6899 7777 to apply or get more information.

: Call 022 6899 7777 to apply or get more information. Branch Visit: Visit the nearest DCB Bank branch with required documents. Note: The contact number details discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, contact details and conditions refer to the official website of DCB Bank.

What are the documents required for personal loan approval? KYC documents (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.)

Proof of income (salary slips/IT returns)

Recent bank account statements (3–6 months) Note: The documents listed above are illustrative in nature. For complete details on the documents required for individual loan applicants refer to the official customer support team of DCB Bank.

Basic eligibility criteria The basic eligibility conditions for applying for a personal loan from DCB is as follows:

Applicants must be a salaried individual.

Age: Between 25 and 60 years.

Should have a stable monthly income.

Must meet the bank’s creditworthiness and risk norms. Note: These are general conditions. Final eligibility is determined by DCB Bank’s internal assessment on a case to case basis.

Key considerations before applying for a loan through DCB Bank Processing time is quick, often within a few working days.

The loan amount is disbursed directly to your bank account.

No collateral or guarantor is required.

Also Read | Want to close your personal loan early? Follow these easy steps

Conclusion Hence, with a simple application process and flexible repayment opportunities, securing a ₹2.5 lakh personal loan from DCB Bank is both a hassle-free and convenient process.

Therefore, borrowers should check and ensure that they meet the required eligibility criteria and consult the bank for personalised terms and conditions.