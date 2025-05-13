DCB Bank ₹2.5 lakh personal loan: Eligibility, interest rate and application process

DCB Bank continues to provide customised personal loan solutions to help both salaried and self employed borrowers, meet their financial needs. Whether it is for medical expenses, home renovation, travel or other day to day expenses.
To meet the same expectations, a ₹2.5 lakh personal loan from DCB Bank can be availed through a straightforward, simple and transparent process.
The bank determines interest rates based on the applicant’s creditworthiness and internal policies. While exact rates are not disclosed publicly on the website, they are communicated at the time of application or enquiry.
DCB Bank provides personal loans ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh and even for higher amounts, thus making a ₹2.5 lakh loan comfortably within reach for all applicants subject to them meeting the required eligibility criteria.
Now, the loan tenure for these loans extends up to 60 months, fostering the possibility for flexible repayment based on the borrower’s income, repayment history, credit score and financial goals. The bank decides on interest rates based on the applicants credit profile, creditworthiness and well established internal policies.
|Loan Amount
|Interest rate (per annum)
|₹1 lakh to 5 lakh
|13% to 25%
|₹2.5 lakh
|~15% to 18% (typical range)*
Note: This table is for illustrative purposes only. Actual interest rates may vary based on your individual credit profile and DCB Bank’s internal policies. For the most accurate and updated rates, please visit the official DCB Bank website.
Customers can apply for a personal loan in three ways:
Note: The contact number details discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, contact details and conditions refer to the official website of DCB Bank.
Note: The documents listed above are illustrative in nature. For complete details on the documents required for individual loan applicants refer to the official customer support team of DCB Bank.
The basic eligibility conditions for applying for a personal loan from DCB is as follows:
Note: These are general conditions. Final eligibility is determined by DCB Bank’s internal assessment on a case to case basis.
Hence, with a simple application process and flexible repayment opportunities, securing a ₹2.5 lakh personal loan from DCB Bank is both a hassle-free and convenient process.
Therefore, borrowers should check and ensure that they meet the required eligibility criteria and consult the bank for personalised terms and conditions.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.