When it comes to starting your financial path toward building wealth with sufficient liquidity, the first step is to create a savings account. A savings account is required for all banking and financial operations, and it is especially useful for short-term requirements or to meet unexpected crises. Not only can you make withdrawals to suit your needs, but you can also earn better interest rates on your deposits than you can with a current account, so it's a good idea to surf around for the best rates before establishing a savings account. Considering interest rates are on the rise after the repo rate recently raised to 4.90 per cent, here are some banks that have recently adjusted their savings account interest rates that may be worth checking into if you're seeking to create a new account.

