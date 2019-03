3

Application for the DDA housing will remain open till May 10 for which you will have to pay an application money of ₹25,000 for EWS flats, ₹100,000 for LIG flats and ₹200,000 for MIG/HIG flats. The allotment of flats will be done through a lottery system after the closure of application deadline and the application money will be refunded later on to unsuccessful applicants.