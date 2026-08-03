Salary hike: Delhi Disaster Management Authority personnel get 100% increase — How much will employees be paid now?

The Delhi government has approved a 100% salary hike for Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) personnel, including project officers, district project officers, and project coordinators, according to a PTI report.
This is the first such increase in 16 years, since 2009. According to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, these posts were not subject to government pay structures or pay categories and did not benefit from state government pay revisions and hikes in dearness allowance (DA).
In a statement on Sunday, 2 August, Gupta said that revising the remuneration is aimed at delivering “justice” to DDMA staff.
The posts were created in 2009 with support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and have since paid ₹25,000 for project officers and district project officers, and ₹20,000 for project coordinators.
With the 100% hike, salaries for project officers and district project officers are set to increase to ₹50,000, while that for project coordinators will jump to ₹40,000.
Giving more details, Gupta said the revision is not an ex-gratia benefit, but “a step towards establishing a fair and competitive remuneration structure that reflects their responsibilities, experience, technical expertise, and the demands of the present time”.
Employees of the DDMA have “critical statutory responsibilities” which they perform under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Their work includes:
Gupta noted that in the 16 years without a salary hike for DDMA employees, while they have not benefitted from DA hikes or pay revisions, challenges of the role and inflation has increased, ANI reported. She added that their responsibilities have also continued to expand, and the scope of their work grew significantly.
Gupta added that the hiked salaries are now closer to pay offered to comparable officer roles in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh (between ₹45,000-50,000 or more), and other similar contractual positions in the Delhi government.
“After taking all these factors into account, the approved remuneration structure provides for an increase of up to 100% for these personnel,” the chief minister said. Gupta further added that the Delhi government will also consider welfare measures in the future to further strengthen and professionalise this cadre, including performance-based annual increments, medical coverage for employees and their families, as well as opportunities for training, workshops, and capacity building.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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