Deadline alert! Link aadhaar to bank account before June 30: EPFO to beneficiaries of ELI scheme

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has once again extended the deadline for UAN (Universal Account Number) activation and seeding of bank accounts with aadhaar for those subscribers who want to avail the benefits under ELI scheme.

“The competent authority has granted an extension of timeline for UAN activation and aadhaar seeding in bank Account till June 30, 2025,” reads the circular.

It is noteworthy to mention that these deadlines have been extended several times in the past. The first circular was issued on November 22, 2024 and the deadline was November 30, 2024.

“Since, the benefits under ELI Scheme, will be disbursed through DBT to eligible employees, Employers are urged to ensure UAN activation and AADHAAR seeding in Bank Account in respect of all their employees who have joined in the current financial year, starting with the latest joinees. The concerned EPFO offices may kindly be contacted for necessary guidance in this matter, if required,” the circular dated Nov 22, 2024 had stated.

Later, the deadline of November 30 witnessed several extensions through follow up circulars which were issued on Dec 4, Dec 12, Feb 6, Feb 21 and March 3. Finally the latest circular was issued on May 30, 2025 which extended the deadline to June 30.

What is the ELI scheme? This is Employment Linked Incentive scheme which was announced in Budget 2024-25 – and to make sure that all eligible employees can avail it, it was made mandatory to activate UAN and seed aadhaar in the bank account of each employee.

The ELI scheme was launched for two sets of employees: Scheme A (first timers) and Scheme B (job creation in manufacturing). The subsidy is meant to assist employees and employers in hiring first timers. It (scheme A) is applicable to all persons newly entering the workforce (EPFO) who have less than ₹1 lakh per month salary. The subsidy is paid to the employees in three instalments.

The directions of seeding aadhaar in bank accounts were issued in the light of directions given by the Ministry of Labour & Employment to ensure that all eligible employees can avail the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme announced in Union Budget 2024-25.