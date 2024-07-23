ITR filing: The final bell for Income tax return filing 2024 is knocking at the door, with just a week left till the last date, i.e July 31, 2024. Over 4 crore ITRs have been filed till July 22, for the accounting year 2024-25, stated the Income Tax department, on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The last accounting year, 2023-2024 had seen such a number within a timespan of July 24, two days later, as compared to July 22, in 2024, said the department.

"Our gratitude to taxpayers & tax professionals for having helped us reach the milestone of 4 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs)!"

"Over 4 crore ITRs for AY 2024-25 have already been filed till 22nd of July this year as compared to 24th of July last year,"said the IT department in a post on the social media platform X.

Income tax return filing 2024 With the last date of ITR filing looming near, several taxpayers have faced numerous technical glitches while filing their income tax returns for 2024. The IT department has also urged the taxpayers to file their returns well in advance, for a hassle-free filing.

"We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2024-25, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush," said the IT department on X.

Login failures, unresponsive pages, timeouts, are some of the issues that has plagued the taxpayers. Instances where filings have been reflected in records after submissions, have also been reported.

How to file ITR In addition to being a legal requirement, ITR filing also has multiple benefits, such as claiming refunds, easing loan applications and various others.

Besides, certain government schemes and scholarship programs may necessitate ITRs as proof of eligibility.

ITR filing, however can be a little daunting for taxpayers with multiple sources of income.