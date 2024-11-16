Deadline Alert! Pensioners must submit life certificates by November 30

The validity of a life certificate is one year from the date of the last submission

Livemint
Updated16 Nov 2024, 01:00 PM IST
All pensioners have to give a life certificate (proof that they are alive) annually to continue receiving pension.
All pensioners have to give a life certificate (proof that they are alive) annually to continue receiving pension.(Pixabay)

To continue receiving pensions, all central and state government pensioners must submit their life certificates (Jeewan Braman patra) every year by the end of November. With the advent of technology, submitting a life certificate has become simpler. Pensioners have three options for submitting their Jeevan Pramaan Patra: in-person, online, or through doorstep banking.

The validity of a life certificate is one year from the date of the last submission.

 

Also Read | Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Should EPS pensioners submit digital life certificate

Requirements for submission of Life Certificate

PPO Number

-Adhaar number

-Details of the bank account

-Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Last day to submit theAnnual Life Certificate

Pensioners who are 80 years of age or older may begin submitting their life certificates on October 1, 2024, while for others, the process of Jeewan Pramaan Patra submission begin from 1 November.

Usually, the last date to submit is November 30 unless extended by the government.

What happens if pensioners miss November 30 deadline?

Your pension could be terminated if your life certificate is not submitted by November 30. The money will be released only once the certificate arrives at the Central Pension Processing Centers (CPPC).

 

Also Read | Pensioners beware! CPAO impersonation scams on the rise through WhatsApp forms

Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh launched the countrywide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0 to empower retirees digitally.

First announced in 2014, the Digital Life Certificate, also known as Jeevan Praman, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the digital empowerment of retirees. In 2021, Face Authentication was added.

With 1,900 camps and 1,100 nodal officers on support, the DLC Campaign 3.0 would be conducted in 800 Indian cities and towns from November 1–30, 2024. The official announcement states that all retirees can easily submit their Digital Life Certificates via India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Pension Disbursing Banks, or from the comfort of their own homes.

Read all our personal finance stories here

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceDeadline Alert! Pensioners must submit life certificates by November 30

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.