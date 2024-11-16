Deadline Alert! Pensioners must submit life certificates by November 30

To continue receiving pensions, all central and state government pensioners must submit their life certificates (Jeewan Braman patra) every year by the end of November. With the advent of technology, submitting a life certificate has become simpler. Pensioners have three options for submitting their Jeevan Pramaan Patra: in-person, online, or through doorstep banking.

The validity of a life certificate is one year from the date of the last submission.

Requirements for submission of Life Certificate PPO Number

-Adhaar number

-Details of the bank account

-Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Last day to submit theAnnual Life Certificate Pensioners who are 80 years of age or older may begin submitting their life certificates on October 1, 2024, while for others, the process of Jeewan Pramaan Patra submission begin from 1 November.

Usually, the last date to submit is November 30 unless extended by the government.

What happens if pensioners miss November 30 deadline? Your pension could be terminated if your life certificate is not submitted by November 30. The money will be released only once the certificate arrives at the Central Pension Processing Centers (CPPC).

Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh launched the countrywide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0 to empower retirees digitally.

First announced in 2014, the Digital Life Certificate, also known as Jeevan Praman, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the digital empowerment of retirees. In 2021, Face Authentication was added.

With 1,900 camps and 1,100 nodal officers on support, the DLC Campaign 3.0 would be conducted in 800 Indian cities and towns from November 1–30, 2024. The official announcement states that all retirees can easily submit their Digital Life Certificates via India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Pension Disbursing Banks, or from the comfort of their own homes.