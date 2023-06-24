Deadline for higher pension from EPF ending soon. Details here2 min read 24 Jun 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The deadline to apply for a higher pension under the EPS is June 26, 2023 The deadline has been extended three times
The deadline to apply for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) will end on Monday, 26 June 2023. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently addressed many doubts related to the computation and documentation. As the deadline is nearing, applicants are hurrying to complete their registration process. However, most of them are facing several technical issues and snags in submitting the application through the unified EPFO portal, according to media reports.
