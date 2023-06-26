EPFO subscribers alert: Deadline to apply for higher pension from EPF ends today1 min read 26 Jun 2023, 07:35 AM IST
Today is the last day to apply for a higher pension under EPS for EPF members. The deadline has been extended twice, but it is uncertain if it will be extended again. Eligibility criteria and required documents are provided
Deadline to apply for higher pension from EPF ends today: Today, June 26, is the last day to apply for a higher pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). If EPF members miss this deadline, they will miss the opportunity to apply for a higher pension.
