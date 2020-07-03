Deadlines for tax compliances extended, but there’s little scope to relax

Further, you cannot relax thinking that the due date for filing your ITR is now many months away. Interest for delay in filing of ITR will still apply at the normal rate of 1% per month in case your self assessment tax liability (the differential tax you pay when you file your return) exceeds ₹1 lakh. You, therefore, need to compute your estimated balance tax liability, and if it exceeds ₹1 lakh, not just pay it, but also file your ITR by the normal due date. Else, you may have to suffer the additional liability of interest.