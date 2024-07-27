Deadpool & Wolverine: Hidden money lessons to learn from the Marvel Multiverse

The Time Variant Authority has captured Deadpool, and a man called Paradox tries to lure Deadpool to the dark side. After all, he has nothing to live for. He’s just celebrated a birthday, his girlfriend has left him, he has no job to speak of, and the Avengers have rejected him… Did I say ‘rejection’?

Deadpool does not take rejection kindly and neither does he like being told that the universe as he knows it, is going to be annihilated. I do not wish to end up getting my nose bloodied like Paradox, by you, dear readers, so I shall offer you spoiler free money lessons from this partnership movie! I did hear the Sholay ‘Yeh Dosti’ playing Mad Max style but was replaced by Madonna blasting away her ‘Prayer’ for this awesome duo to win! Hold on to your portfolios, dear investors, this is a ride for the multiverse!

Deadpool And Wolverine - Partners with a purpose Deadpool knows he’s no hero. Logan is and always has been one. And when the universe heeds saving , you need both Logan’s strength of purpose and the ingenuity of Deadpool to defeat the villains.

The relationship you have with your money manager should be exactly like the partnership between the two superheroes. You choose which of the two you are. The one who talks dime a dozen or the quiet one. Your money manager will share all kinds of information about all kinds of financial instruments that could help you expand your portfolio. In fact, sometimes they will give you so much information, you will feel like Neo battling a hundred Agents in the Matrix. I am not mixing up the movies, I am just trying to keep this as spoiler free as possible.

It is only when you trust your money manager to help you sift through information and when both of you are on the same page when it comes to your portfolio, only then will you be able to rip up their evil universe crashing machine.

Also Read | Longlegs: How this horror flick teaches crucial money lessons

Save the world, but have fun! If you’ve been bored out of your skulls with the regular multiverse fare, then rest assured, this film will not let you sink into Ennui and be Anxious and Joyless (catch the Inside Out reference yet?) This film will hand you a reference a minute and you will sit there grinning like the Cheshire cat for having got them all - from the Minions to Thor to Elektra to Blade. And when Dedapool and Wolverine fight, hoo boy! (hey! That’s NOT a spoiler, it’s a given!) There is so much fun to watch: A man who cannot die fighting with a man whose Adamantium skeleton won’t let him.

Also Read | From Bullets to Balance Sheets: What Mirzapur Season 3 teaches investors

As a savvy investor, I am sure you have realised where this is going. Fun, right? We tend to become so protective of our hard earned money, that we end up losing the joy that helped us get started saving. We dreamed big dreams: family holidays, education of children, a home (or two), a dream car (in my case always the classic Ford Mustang or the 2010 Dodge Viper). And as time passed, we lost sight of those dreams because we had to reach that goal post. As the poet said, ‘What is this life so full of care, we have no time to stand and stare?’

Let’s take time off and have fun, just like Deadpool does. Take your family away for a vacation, travel to the places you’ve always wanted to see (Machu Picchu can wait, but you need to be at your healthiest best to enjoy walking in the paths of the Incas!)