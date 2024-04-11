Dear ‘mature’ retail investor, you are the profit opportunity for others

Its been 30 years since I have been tracking the stock markets. And during this period, perhaps there have been about four instances when the retail investor has been labelled as ‘mature’. It happened during the telecom-media-tech boom of the late 1990s. The retail investor was apparently mature enough to understand that the world had changed, and the new economy was here. The big boom of the mid-2000s. The mature retail investor learned that the way to make money was leverage. The small-cap and mid-cap melt-up post 2014. This time around, the mature retail investor bet it all on the power of the smid (small- and mid-cap) stocks to generate life changing returns. The pandemic rally that started in April 2020. The mature retail investor understood that pandemic or not, cheap money was going to drive the markets non-stop.