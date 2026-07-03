Dearness Allowance: Could employees get 3-4% DA hike announcement this month? Here's what the numbers indicate

The Finance Ministry in April announced 2% increase in Dearness Allowance for central government employees and pensioners with effect from 1 January 2026, effectively taking DA to 60% of basic pay from 58%.
Notably, DA is a percentage of employees' pay aimed at helping households manage increased cost-of-living. It is provided by the central government for its employees and retired pensioners and is not offered by private sector employers.
Around 50 lakh central government employees and some 65-lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence and railway staff and retirees benefit from DA hikes. Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and the increase in salary for each will depend on the pay matrix specified for each level.
While we still await June data from the Labour Bureau's All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW), latest government data showed retail inflation in April 2026 rose to 3.48%, while food inflation climbed to 4.20%.
Data from the AICPI-IW for March 2026 showed the index at 149.1, for April 2026 at 149.9 and for May 2026 at 150.8. AICPI-IW for June 2026 is estimated at 151.7 based on approximate calculation, assuming the AICPI-IW increases in June at more or less the same rate as in May 2026. Notably, the index is updated monthly, and measures retail inflation based on fluctuation in price of goods and services consumed by industrial workers.
As per estimated trends based on data from the AICPI-IW, employees are expecting 3-4% hike in DA this month. The final revision, however, will depend on the June 2026 AICPI-IW data and the government’s approval.
DA hikes are calculated based on the AICPI's 12-month average, using the method prescribed by the 7th pay commission. The formula used is as follows, according to Clear Tax:
Thus, assuming the June 2026 AICPI-IW rises at a similar pace, the 12-month average index is estimated at around 148.63. The formula would work as follows:
DA percentage = (148.63 × 2.88 − 261.33) / 261.33 × 100
= (428.05 − 261.33) / 261.33 × 100
= 192.84 / 261.33 × 100 = 63.7%
With DA at 60% since January 2026, the estimated increase comes to around 3.7%. The government generally rounds off the final figure, which may eventually result in a 3-4% DA hike, depending on whether the final number is rounded up or down.
DA is revised twice a year by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) to match cost-of-living. New announcements generally occur in early March and October, with rollouts in January and July.
There have been 10 hikes under the 7th Pay Commission, with the highest being 11% in July 2021. Here's a look at historic DA hikes announced under the previous commission:
|Effective Date
|DA (%)
|Increase (%)
|Order Issue Date
|Jan 2021
|17%
|-
|July 2021
|Jul 2021
|28%
|+11%
|Oct 2021
|Jan 2022
|34%
|+3%
|Mar 2022
|Jul 2022
|38%
|+4%
|Sep 2022
|Jan 2023
|42%
|+4%
|Apr 2023
|Jul 2023
|46%
|+4%
|Oct 2023
|Jan 2024
|50%
|+4%
|Mar 2024
|Jul 2024
|53%
|+3%
|Oct 2024
|Jan 2025
|55%
|+2%
|Mar 2025
|Jul 2025
|58%
|+3%
|Oct 2025
|Jan 2026
|60%
|+2%
|Apr 2026
|Source: Clear Tax
Notably, while the 8th pay commission will recommend a hike, it is the Union Cabinet that makes the final decision after reviewing all data.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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