Dearness Allowance: Could employees get 3-4% DA hike announcement this month? Here's what the numbers indicate

Dearness Allowance: DA is revised twice a year by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) to match cost-of-living. Here's a look at the numbers and whether employees could get 3-4% DA hike this month…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated3 Jul 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Dearness Allowance: DA is the component of basic salary of central government employees and pensioners, that is periodically adjusted based on inflation. It is revised twice a year based on AICPI data.
Dearness Allowance: DA is the component of basic salary of central government employees and pensioners, that is periodically adjusted based on inflation. It is revised twice a year based on AICPI data. (Pexels / Representative Illustration)

The Finance Ministry in April announced 2% increase in Dearness Allowance for central government employees and pensioners with effect from 1 January 2026, effectively taking DA to 60% of basic pay from 58%.

Notably, DA is a percentage of employees' pay aimed at helping households manage increased cost-of-living. It is provided by the central government for its employees and retired pensioners and is not offered by private sector employers.

Around 50 lakh central government employees and some 65-lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence and railway staff and retirees benefit from DA hikes. Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and the increase in salary for each will depend on the pay matrix specified for each level.

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Could employees get 3-4% DA hike? Numbers indicate…

While we still await June data from the Labour Bureau's All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW), latest government data showed retail inflation in April 2026 rose to 3.48%, while food inflation climbed to 4.20%.

Data from the AICPI-IW for March 2026 showed the index at 149.1, for April 2026 at 149.9 and for May 2026 at 150.8. AICPI-IW for June 2026 is estimated at 151.7 based on approximate calculation, assuming the AICPI-IW increases in June at more or less the same rate as in May 2026. Notably, the index is updated monthly, and measures retail inflation based on fluctuation in price of goods and services consumed by industrial workers.

As per estimated trends based on data from the AICPI-IW, employees are expecting 3-4% hike in DA this month. The final revision, however, will depend on the June 2026 AICPI-IW data and the government’s approval.

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How is the DA hike calculated?

DA hikes are calculated based on the AICPI's 12-month average, using the method prescribed by the 7th pay commission. The formula used is as follows, according to Clear Tax:

  • For Central Government Employees: DA percentage = [(Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001 = 100) for the last 12 months – 261.42) / 261.42] x 100
  • For Public Sector Employees: DA percentage = [(Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001 = 100) for the last three months – 126.33) / 126.33] x 100

Thus, assuming the June 2026 AICPI-IW rises at a similar pace, the 12-month average index is estimated at around 148.63. The formula would work as follows:

DA percentage = (148.63 × 2.88 − 261.33) / 261.33 × 100

= (428.05 − 261.33) / 261.33 × 100

= 192.84 / 261.33 × 100 = 63.7%

With DA at 60% since January 2026, the estimated increase comes to around 3.7%. The government generally rounds off the final figure, which may eventually result in a 3-4% DA hike, depending on whether the final number is rounded up or down.

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DA hikes: What is the historic trend?

DA is revised twice a year by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) to match cost-of-living. New announcements generally occur in early March and October, with rollouts in January and July.

There have been 10 hikes under the 7th Pay Commission, with the highest being 11% in July 2021. Here's a look at historic DA hikes announced under the previous commission:

Effective DateDA (%)Increase (%)Order Issue Date
Jan 202117%-July 2021
Jul 202128%+11%Oct 2021
Jan 202234%+3%Mar 2022
Jul 202238%+4%Sep 2022
Jan 202342%+4%Apr 2023
Jul 202346%+4%Oct 2023
Jan 202450%+4%Mar 2024
Jul 202453%+3%Oct 2024
Jan 202555%+2%Mar 2025
Jul 202558%+3%Oct 2025
Jan 202660%+2%Apr 2026
Source: Clear Tax

Notably, while the 8th pay commission will recommend a hike, it is the Union Cabinet that makes the final decision after reviewing all data. 

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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