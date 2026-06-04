Dearness Allowance FAQs: Is DA part of salary? Is it taxable? Must you report it in ITR?

Dearness Allowance (DA) is one of the most closely watched components of government employees' salaries and pensions, especially whenever pay hikes or inflation adjustments are discussed.

While millions of central government employees and pensioners receive DA to offset rising living costs, many taxpayers remain unsure how it is credited, taxed, and reported on their income tax returns.

Around 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees, benefit from DA hikes ranging from varying amounts across 18 levels.

DA: Salary credit, taxation, ITR — Top FAQs answered Today we answer top DA-related FAQs for taxpayers — from whether the component is credited as part of your salary, if it is subject to tax, or must be reported in your income tax returns filing, and more.

What is Dearness Allowance? DA is a component of the salary break-up for central and public sector employees, aimed at mitigating the rising cost of living. It is revised biannually by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) based on inflation metrics in early March and October, followed by rollouts in January and July.

How is the DA hike calculated? Hikes are calculated based on the 12-month average as per the method prescribed by the AICPI under the 7th Pay Commission.

What were the last few DA hikes? Under the 7th CPC, there have been 10 hikes since 2021, with the highest at 11% in July 2021. The past two hikes were 2% and 3%, respectively, for January and July 2025. The latest announcement was made in April for 2% hike, taking DA to 60% of basic salary.

Is DA credited as part of your salary? Yes, DA is part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited to the monthly salary of central government employees.

Is DA subject to income tax? Yes, DA is subject to income tax in its entirety as per your tax slab.

Should the taxpayer be required to report DA in the ITR? Yes, Income-Tax Rules mandate that the DA component is stated separately in a taxpayer's I-T returns (ITR).

Why is DA important? According to government data, retail inflation in April 2026 rose to 3.48%, while food inflation climbed to 4.20%. Rising food (milk, vegetables and other essentials), power and fuel (CNG, diesel and petrol) prices are putting pressure on household budgets, and an adjustment in DA would significantly help address inflation concerns for burdened middle-class households, lower-income groups and daily commuters.

Could the government hike DA again in July? There is no official word yet, but the debate over a higher DA revision has gained momentum amid inflationary pressures, with elevated global crude oil prices, rising transportation costs, and volatile food prices. Employees and pensioners are increasingly looking towards a further hike in July this year for relief against steadily rising living expenses.

What is the difference between DA, DR and HRA? While DA affects employee salaries, dearness relief (DR) impacts pension payouts. Thus, the key difference is in who the benefit applies to and when, i.e., employees' salaries and retirees' pensions. Meanwhile, House Rent Allowance is designed to assist employees with housing expenses and is taxable under a different head. Further, HRA is exempt from income tax up to a certain limit, unlike DA and DR, which are not. HRA is also available to private-sector employees.

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Why is the pay commission constituted every 10 years? The pay commission is constituted every 10 years to revise the allowances, pay and pensions of its employees. The panels are constituted to gather views and inputs from employee unions, labour groups, ministries, pension bodies, and other similar stakeholders, analyse the data, and then decide on allowances, pension formulae, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

What is the role of the pay commission? Formally known as the Central Pay Commission (CPC), the panel is responsible for decisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending. The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is the latest such panel since Independence.

Who is part of the 8th Pay Commission? Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025, and its Terms of Reference (ToR) were issued in November 2025. It is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, and other members include Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission and Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary.