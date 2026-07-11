Dearness Allowance: DA hike, OPS, pension revision — Check demands made by Punjab state govt employees, pensioners

Dearness Allowance: The Joint Coordination Committee (JAC) of Punjab Government Employees and Pensioners has pushed for long-pension DA and pension related demands to be fulfilled by the state government, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.
Members demonstrated outside cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian's house in Ludhiana and submitted a memorandum demanding quick resolution, it added.
Notably, the JAC has called for a rally on 17 July (Next Friday) in Mohali to further press their demands warning that more delay from the state government would leave them no option but to strengthen protests, the report added.
It cited the JAC leaders' statement as: “The government has repeatedly sought time but has failed to implement the commitments made to employees and pensioners. Today’s protest is a clear warning. If our demands are not resolved, employees and pensioners across Punjab will participate in the July 17 rally at Mohali, and the agitation will be intensified further,” the joint coordination committee leaders said.
Notably, the Punjab government on 30 May announced that it will consider payment of pending DA and dearness relief (DR) dues of state government employees (across categories) and pensioners for the period between 1 July 2021 to 31 March 2024.
It also said that a sub-committee will discuss payment of arrears for employees and pensioners based on revised salary and pension benefits for the period between 1 January 2016 to 30 June 2021, PTI reported.
The Punjab Cabinet has granted ex-post facto approval for the reconstitution of a Cabinet sub-committee comprising Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora and Baljit Kaur to examine issues related to pending arrears of revised pay, pensions, leave encashment and dearness allowance, it said.
The same day, the government added that it has approved the process to dismantle a decades-old contractual employment system and regularisation framework for over 65,000 workers across 51 government departments, as per the report.
“A total of 65,048 outsourced workers across 51 departments fall within the ambit of this reform and more than 26,000 workers will be among the first beneficiaries,” Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had stated. He added that workers performing duties involving risks to life and health will receive faster consideration under the policy.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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