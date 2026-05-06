Dearness Allowance: DA for Pensioners — Who is eligible, how does it work? Here's all you need to know

Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees was hiked by 2% last month, effective from 1 January 2026, in accordance with the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The raise increased DA from 58% of basic pay to 60%.
DA is a percentage of the basic salary of central government employees' (including railways and defence personnel and retirees), which aims to counter inflation impact on households. It increases the take-home pay for these employees.
The component is usually reviewed twice a year by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), with fresh hikes or cuts announced in early March and October and rollouts in January and July. Overall, the 7th CPC has had 10 hikes since 2021 — the highest at 11% in July 2021; while the latest increments of 2% and 3%, respectively, in January and July 2025.
DA is usually provided by the central government for its employees and pensioners. It is not usually offered by the private sector in India.
As many as 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh pensioners (both including from the armed forces and railways), benefit from DA hikes. Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and individual hikes will depend on the employee's or pensioner's level, as their basic pay differs from level to level.
Besides salary hikes for employees, pension payouts for retired central government employees are also likely to increase proportional to the new basic pay structure likely to be announced by the 8th CPC.
Expectations are that the minimum pension of ₹9,000 could see significant increase somewhere between ₹22,500-25,200 depending on the final fitment factor and changes incorporated by the panel.
DA is part of an employee's cost-to-company (CTC) and is credited to the monthly salary of central government employees. As per the ministry, payments on account of DA involving fractions of 50 paise or more may be rounded off to the next higher rupee, and fractions of less than 50 paise may be ignored.
DA for salaried employees is subject to income tax in its entirety. Income-Tax Rules mandate that the component is stated separately in a taxpayer's I-T returns (ITR).
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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