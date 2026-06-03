Dearness Allowance: From DA hikes and arrears announced by states to pay commission decisions — Latest updates

Dearness Allowance helps mitigate inflation pressures for central government employees and pensioners. The 8th pay commission is reviewing pay structures and its recommendations will impact 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners in India.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated3 Jun 2026, 08:21 AM IST
Dearness Allowance helps mitigate inflation pressures for central government employees and pensioners.
Dearness Allowance helps mitigate inflation pressures for central government employees and pensioners. (Reuters / File )

Dearness Allowance (DA) is the salary component aimed at addressing inflationary pressures for central government employees, public sector staff, defense personnel, bank employees and pensioners. It is part of employees' basic pay and fluctuates based on inflation.

The Centre's 8th pay commission (8th CPC) is conducting meetings with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and more. Constituted every 10 years, the panel is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff by mid-2027.

Also Read | CM assures Supreme Court's DA order will be implemented: Bengal employees forum

As many as 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees benefit from increase in DA and DR component. Meanwhile, HRA benefits apply to many salaried individuals in India.

DA, DR announcements this year: Latest updates

  • DA is revised bi-annually by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) to mitigate cost-of-living expenses. New announcements are made in March and October, with rollouts scheduled in January and July.
  • The Finance Ministry in April announced revision in DA and DR by 2%, up from 58% to 60% of Basic Pay, with effect from 1 January 2026.

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  • On 2 May, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) also announced revised DA and DR for workmen and officer employees across levels for the months of May, June and July 2026. It hiked basic salaries between 48,000 to 1,17,000 and DA from 435 to 1,050.
  • This was followed by a 2% DA and DR hike announced by the Indian Railways on 13 May. The Railway Board said DA and Dearness Relief (DR) have been revised for lakhs of employees, pensioners, family pensioners, and other eligible beneficiaries covered under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) framework.
  • Further, following the central government, various states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh (2% hikes each) and Tripura (5% hike), announced DA and DR hikes under 7th CPC, for their respective state government employees and pensioners.

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  • Meanwhile, Maharashtra approved payment of 800 crore DA arrears for state government employees under the 5th, 6th and 7th central pay commissions for November and December 2025 and January 2026. It also approved 2% increase in DR for retired All India Services officers.
  • The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of road transport corporation workers' unions in Karnataka is demanding 25% salary hike and for payment of DA arrears for 38 months (totalling 1,272 crore) in a single instalment, and merger of 31% DA component in basic pay, along with increases in daily bata (wages) and other allowances.

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  • The Punjab government on 30 May said it will consider payment of pending DA and DR dues to state government employees (across categories) and pensioners for the period between 1 July 2021 to 31 March 2024. It added that a sub-committee will discuss payment of arrears for employees and pensioners based on revised salary and pension benefits for the period between 1 January 2016 to 30 June 2021.
  • The Joint Struggle Forum of State Government Employees on 1 June said West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari assured them the state will implement the Supreme Court's order on payment of DA dues for the period between 2008 to 2019. Earlier in May, the state approved formation of its 7th state pay commission to decide salary and DA hikes for state government employees, educational institutions, government corporation and board staff, and state government-aided bodies.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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